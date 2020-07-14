BizTech Share

Singapore enters recession as GDP shrinks 41.2% in Q2 | Money Talks

Singapore has fallen into the deepest economic slump in its history. It's the result of strict social distancing measures that have kept residents, and tourists, at home. But with its COVID-19 outbreak now under control, Singaporean officials are betting on a strong recovery. For more, we were joined by Ross Feingold in Taipei. He's the former Asia chairman for Republicans Abroad. He's also the head of business development at SafePro Group, a global security and evacuation services firm. #Singapore #GDP #Recession