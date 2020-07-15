POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya’s freedom fighters reveal British colonial-era atrocities
01:42
World
Kenya’s freedom fighters reveal British colonial-era atrocities
A project to unearth former prison sites in Kenya, and build 3D models online, is shedding light on British repression - during the country's struggle for independence. Dominic Brian Omondi has the story. Remembering July 15 coup attempt 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pvj July 15: Explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pv7 In The Loop 👉 http://trt.world/1pvb Thoughts in Motion 👉 http://trt.world/1pv8 July 15 - A Night of Defiance 👉 http://trt.world/1pv6 #KenyaIndependence #BritishColonialism #History
July 15, 2020
