Pakistan’s mango industry hit by reduced exports, low prices

With much of the world's air traffic grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, exports of mangoes from Pakistan have been badly affected. As Rahul Radhakrishnan explains, farmers are struggling as the domestic market delivers low returns.