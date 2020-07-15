World Share

TURKEY’S NIGHT OF DEFIANCE: Assessing alliances

A night in July 2016 changed the course of Turkey’s modern history. An attempted coup was defeated - setting the country on a new trajectory at home - and abroad. In this programme, we look at how the defeated coup reshaped Turkey’s relations with neighbours and altered its alliances on the world stage. Guests: Cevdet Yilmaz Former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey David Hearst Editor in Chief of Middle East Eye Onur Erim Political Analyst Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #turkeysfailedcoup #turkeysrelations #15thjuly