Farmers embrace drone technology to boost production

Covid-19 lockdowns in Nigeria have forced some people to turn to farming to make ends meet, and many have embraced technology by using drones to spray pesticides. A Lagos based start-up is hoping to cash in on the trend by teaching emerging farmers how to best use the technology. Philip Owira has more. 👉Are you interested in following the latest coronavirus updates from Africa? Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa http://trt.world/1tyq Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf #nigeria #nigerianews #dronefarming
July 16, 2020
