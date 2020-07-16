POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Migrant workers in Egypt laid off after pandemic hits
02:15
World
Migrant workers in Egypt laid off after pandemic hits
In Egypt, thousands of migrant workers have lost their jobs due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Many now face eviction and are turning to the UN for aid. Shoaib Hasan has the story. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 A look at Egypt's relationship with the military 👉 http://trt.world/13cd Egypt’s 2013 military coup, briefly explained 👉 http://trt.world/13c6 #egypt #egyptmigrants #egypteconomy
July 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?