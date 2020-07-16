World Share

FASHION INDUSTRY: Time to pay up?

You may think you look good in what you are wearing, but are you really thinking at all? About how the clothes were made, whether workers were exploited, if there was child labour. Time to look at why fashion is failing Guests Tansy Hoskins Journalist and Author Orsola De Castro Co-founder of Fashion Revolution Rubana Huq President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.