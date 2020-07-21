POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can German Chancellor Merkel Save the EU?
25:55
World
Can German Chancellor Merkel Save the EU?
Germany, the European Union's most powerful and largest member state, will take over the bloc's six-month presidency. But with a pandemic, an economic recession, and 27 member states to contend with, can German Chancellor Angela Merkel turn around the fortunes of a fractured union? Guests: Omid Nouripour Member of the German Bundestag Katarzyna Pisarska Founder and Director of European Academy of Diplomacy Erik Brattberg Director of Europe Program
July 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?