Government spending boosts China's GDP growth to 3.2% in Q2 | Money Talks

China's economy is bouncing back from a slowdown brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak. Its GDP rose beyond analysts' expectations in the second quarter. But domestic consumption has slowed and demand for exports is weak as other major economies struggle to contain the pandemic. As Mobin Nasir reports, that could make it hard for Beijing to maintain the pace of economic growth. For more on this, Einar Tangen joined us from Beijing. He's a commentator on international politics and economics. #China #GDP #Coronavirus