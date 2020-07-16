POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Bank: Afghan economy to contract 5.5-7.4% this year | Money Talks
The World Bank says Afghanistan's economy will be particularly badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Economic activity there fell sharply in the first half of the year, as lockdowns were imposed when the country was already struggling with political unrest and conflict. The Bank also warned the situation could get worse if foreign funding is cut by supporting nations who are dealing with their own crises. We were joined by Afghanistan's Former Deputy Finance Minister, Gul Maqsood Sabit. He is also an adjunct lecturer of business at Ohlone College. #WorldBank #Afghanistan #Pandemic
July 16, 2020
