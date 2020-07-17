POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One Express with WHO Europe Director Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge
05:00
World
One on One Express with WHO Europe Director Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge
Syria has been through years of war. Its health services have deteriorated. TRT World correspondent Yasin Eken sat down with the WHO European Regional Director to discuss Turkey’s growing role in world health, and how it’s mobilised its resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #WHO #HansKluge #WHOKluge
July 17, 2020
