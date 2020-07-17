World Share

Neo-Nazi terror group back in Germany? | 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

This week we are looking at: -Lawyer, politician, artist receive death threats from Nazis as police are allegedly involved -Hundreds of parents say their kids are taken by the state unjustly -Questions loom over Merkel's successor -Man strips four policemen of their weapons, runs into forest -Lakes become favorite holiday spots for Germans due to Covid-19 Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in #Germany brings you up to speed on what's happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.