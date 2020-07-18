Conservationists in Uganda say that most snakes are harmless

World Share

In Uganda, conservationists are trying to educate people that most snakes are harmless. The east African nation has over 100 species, few of which are venomous. But the reptiles are often attacked and killed because many people are afraid of them. Philip Owira reports.