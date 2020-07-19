World Share

Turkey’s Electric Car: President Erdogan marks construction of production facility

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a factory that will manufacture the country's first domestically-produced electric car. Ali Mustafa reports from Bursa, where the TOGG vehicle will be manufactured. Turkey's Economy in 2020 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcd ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #TOGG #ElectricCar #Turkey