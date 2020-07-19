World Share

Film-maker in Uganda shifts focus by featuring young actors during pandemic

While demand for films is still high, the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed production across the globe. But with the help of young actors, Ugandan filmmaker, Isaac Nabwana has decided to pick things up, by shooting a film about staying home. Darren Allan Kyeyune reports from Kampala.