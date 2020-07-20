POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-China: A New Cold War?
The US-China rivalry has intensified in recent months. They’ve clashed over the Coronavirus, Beijing's treatment of the Uighurs and Huawei. The US believes the Chinese are using the telecoms giant to spy on behalf of its government, but China denies the allegations. Bad blood between the economic giants isn’t new, but right now, each day appears to throw up another dispute. Now many fear we could be heading for a new Cold War. Guests: Ian Bremmer President of the Eurasia Group and GZERO Media Ann Lee Author of 'What the U.S. Can Learn from China' Joseph Bosco China Director for the US Secretary of Defense Under George W Bush​
July 20, 2020
