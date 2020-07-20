POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
First human trial of AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise
01:46
World
First human trial of AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise
The WHO has expressed concern about the spread of the disease across Africa. But, in the midst of such concerning numbers, there are almost two dozen vaccines already being clinically trialled. One being developed at Oxford University has shown particular promise, as our health correspondent Nicola Hill reports. Coronavirus & WHO 👉http://trt.world/13kc Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY #AstraZeneca #OxfordVaccine #Covid19vaccine
July 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?