Covid-19 exposes inequalities in Ugandan education system

It's been one month since Uganda relaxed its coronavirus restrictions, but authorities are still considering whether schools should be reopened. Some parents say they're not ready to send their children back into crowded classrooms. While there are educational facilities that offer online learning, as Reagan Des Vignes reports, many Ugandans can't afford it.