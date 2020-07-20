POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders split on $2.1T coronavirus response | Money Talks
05:25
BizTech
EU leaders split on $2.1T coronavirus response | Money Talks
Leaders of the European Union remain in deadlock over a proposed $2 trillion stimulus package that would mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. On the fourth day of what was supposed to be a two-day affair, members remain split on how much money to earmark for grants in the $858 billion recovery fund the bloc will raise from capital markets. Heavyweights Germany and France had proposed 570 billion dollars in grants in May. But the wealthy nations Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Finland and Sweden want that amount trimmed by more than $100 billion. For more on this, we spoke to Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz in Munich. #EuropeanUnion #StimulusPackage #Coronavirus
July 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?