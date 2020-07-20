POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Human trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise | Money Talks
There's been progress in the high-stakes pursuit of a vaccine to defeat the coronavirus, after a shot developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford has shown promising results. Trials involving just over 1,000 people showed the injection led to the development of antibodies and T-cells that can fight COVID-19. Late-stage trials have already begun, raising the prospect that a shot could be available by the end of this year. For more, we spoke to Dr Eric Feigl-Ding in Washington DC. He's an epidemiologist and health economist, and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. #AstraZeneca #Covid19 #Vaccine
July 20, 2020
