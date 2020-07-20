BizTech Share

New York jewellers see pent up demand as businesses reopen | Money Talks

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend - but they're not really something you add to your online shopping list during quarantine. Jewellery stores in the US have been shut for months but now that businesses are reopening, they're hoping pent up demand will make up for a huge hit to revenue. Katie Gregory has been to New York's diamond district to see how retailers there are coping. #Diamonds #NewYork #Jewellery