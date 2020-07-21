POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan psychologists offer therapy to healthcare workers
A team of clinical psychologists in Kenya have volunteered to provide support to frontline health workers. And as Dominic Brian Omondi reports, they have even set up a call centre to assist with mental health. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya #Therapy #HealthcareWorkers #Kenya
July 21, 2020
