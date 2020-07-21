POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China ‘Masks’ Demographic Genocide of Uighurs in Xinjiang
02:31
World
China ‘Masks’ Demographic Genocide of Uighurs in Xinjiang
The masks you are wearing to protect yourself from Coronavirus might actually have been produced through the forced labour of Uighurs. A New York Times investigation revealed how China is using Uighurs to produce the personal protection equipment in what it calls a ‘poverty reduction’ programme. It’s the latest tactic China has used to force Uighurs into submission. Another recent investigation revealed the ugly face of China’s birth control campaign in the Uighur region, which experts have likened to a ‘demographic genocide.’ The Chinese Government has denied all of these reports as it continues to maintain that it is fighting religious extremism in the region. #UighurGenocide #Xinjiang #China
July 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?