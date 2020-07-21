POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK home buyers less keen on city life after lockdown | Money Talks
UK home buyers less keen on city life after lockdown | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has not only changed the way we work and consume our free time, it's also changed our attitudes towards where we live. In the UK, a survey of registered home buyers has found space is increasingly more important than location. Working from home and the threat of future lockdowns could see a shift from urban to country living, as Matt Gooderick explains. #UKproperty #Countryside #Coronavirus
July 21, 2020
