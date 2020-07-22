POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State Pompeo in London to discuss China
02:34
World
US Secretary of State Pompeo in London to discuss China
The US Secretary of State says China's Communist Party is a threat. Mike Pompeo is in the UK, trying to gather support for Washington's China policy. Since Donald Trump became president three and half years ago, the White House has been at loggerheads with Beijing on an increasing number of issues, including trade, human rights, territorial claims in the South China Sea, Huawei, and most recently, the coronavirus. In the United Kingdom, the US has a long-standing ally that agrees with it on almost every China-related matter. Sibel Karkus reports. US-China Trade Deal 🇺🇸🇨🇳 👉 http://trt.world/1375 India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY #China #ChinaPolicy #Pompeo
July 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?