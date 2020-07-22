POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is 'Cancel Culture' Threatening Freedom of Speech?
Many public figures are being shamed on social media for expressing their points of view. But now some of America's most prominent intellectuals are fueling the debate over free speech. In an open letter in Harper's Magazine, they write of a climate intolerance and of being ostracized for expressing controversial views. So, is the 'cancel culture' phenomenon justified? Or does it spell the erosion of public discourse? Guests: Claire Potter Author and Opinion Writer at The New York Times Waqas Mirza Freelance Journalist and Writer Kelechi Egwim Activist and Executive Director of APPEAL Incorporated
July 22, 2020
