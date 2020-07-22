POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
German prosecutors arrest former executives of Wirecard | Money Talks
00:56
BizTech
German prosecutors arrest former executives of Wirecard | Money Talks
German prosecutors have arrested three former top executives of the scandal-hit payments company, Wirecard, on suspicion of running an organised criminal enterprise. The former chief executive of the German payments firm, Markus Braun, has been rearrested, accused of committing a multiyear fraud following Wirecard's collapse in June. The chief financial officer and chief accounting officer have now also been arrested for allegedly conspiring to inflate revenues to allow the company to borrow billions of dollars. Wirecard collapsed after disclosing $2 billion had gone missing from its accounts, which auditors have concluded was a result of fraud. #Fraud #Wirecard #MarkusBraun
July 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?