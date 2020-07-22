German prosecutors arrest former executives of Wirecard | Money Talks

BizTech Share

German prosecutors have arrested three former top executives of the scandal-hit payments company, Wirecard, on suspicion of running an organised criminal enterprise. The former chief executive of the German payments firm, Markus Braun, has been rearrested, accused of committing a multiyear fraud following Wirecard's collapse in June. The chief financial officer and chief accounting officer have now also been arrested for allegedly conspiring to inflate revenues to allow the company to borrow billions of dollars. Wirecard collapsed after disclosing $2 billion had gone missing from its accounts, which auditors have concluded was a result of fraud. #Fraud #Wirecard #MarkusBraun