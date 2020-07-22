Jeff Bezos adds record $13B to his fortune in a single day | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The world's richest man just got a whole lot richer. On Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos set a record for the largest daily jump in personal wealth, according to Bloomberg. A coronavirus-fueled boom for the e-retailer meant he's added billions more to his fortune, while the US is facing its worst economic crisis in decades. For more on this Maria Rua Aguete spoke to us from London. She's the executive director at technology research firm Omdia. #JeffBezos #Amazon #Eretailer
July 22, 2020
