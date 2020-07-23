POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU Parliament calls for changes to budget and relief package | Money Talks
EU Parliament calls for changes to budget and relief package
Members of the European Parliament have voted in favour of further negotiations to a $2-trillion stimulus package. EU leaders agreed on a seven-year budget and post-pandemic rescue package on Tuesday after four days of talks. But MEPs have demanded changes to the proposal and threatened to block the budget when a final vote takes place at the end of the year. They say cuts to health, climate and research programmes are not in the interests of the bloc. The motion passed by 465 votes to 150. #EUparliament #ReliefPackage #Covid19
July 23, 2020
