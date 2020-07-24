World Share

Hagia Sophia Holds Friday Prayers | Refugees in Greece Disappearing

The Hagia Sophia holds its first Friday prayers in 86 years, just weeks after reverting back to a mosque. We look at Turkey’s legal arguments around the issue of sovereignty on administering the UNESCO site as well as the international reaction to the decision. Plus, recent media investigations show that refugees on Greek islands in the Aegean are starting to ‘disappear.' What's behind this disturbing trend that Athens has denied? Guests: Ali Huseyinoglu Assistant Professor at the Balkan Research Institute, Trakya University Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University ​Basak Yavcan Assistant Professor at TOBB Hanne Beirens Director at MPI Europe​