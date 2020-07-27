POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Airline shares nosedive after new UK quarantine ruling | Money Talks
07:43
BizTech
European travel stocks have taken a tumble as several countries reimpose travel restrictions amid a spike in coronavirus infections. The UK has removed Spain from its safe-travel list as cases rise there, forcing people to quarantine for two weeks upon their return. It's not only frustrating for many holidaymakers who've been left with no time to change travel plans.. it's also a major blow for the European travel industry, which has already lost nearly half its value this year. Sibel Karkus reports. Now, for more on the coronavirus impact on travel in Europe, let's speak to Tom Jenkins. He's the CEO of the European Tourism Association, and joins us now from London. #EUtourism #CoronavirusInfections #AviationIndustry
July 27, 2020
