New York amusement park businesses suffer losses amid pandemic | Money Talks

New York City's Coney Island has been drawing in tourists and locals to the world-renowned seaside amusement park since the 1800s. But this year the so-called "people's playground" has been largely missing the "people" part, as many of the attractions have closed during the pandemic. And as Jade Barker reports, the future of many the local businesses that depend on the summer crowds hangs in the balance. #NewYork #Pandemic #ConeyIsland