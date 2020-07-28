BizTech Share

Former Malaysian PM found guilty, sentenced for corruption | Money Talks

From prime minister to convicted criminal, Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak has been found guilty on charges relating to a multibillion-dollar financial fraud. The 1MDB scandal was first exposed in 2015, but Najib wasn't charged for another three years. Since then, details have emerged of how he used taxpayers' money to fund his lavish lifestyle. And the Wall Street giant, Goldman Sachs has also been implicated in the scandal. Melinda Nucifora has more. For more we were joined by Clare Rewcastle Brown in London. She's the founder and editor of the Sarawak Report, which first exposed the 1MDB scandal. #1MDBscandal #FinancialFraud #NajibRazak