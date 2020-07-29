POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New COVID-19 outbreak dashes hopes for quick Hong Kong recovery | Money Talks
05:42
BizTech
New COVID-19 outbreak dashes hopes for quick Hong Kong recovery | Money Talks
Hong Kong's economy plunged deeper into recession in the second quarter as it battles to control a new coronavirus outbreak. The government has banned gatherings of more than two people in public, while restaurants aren't allowed to serve dine-in customers, with leader Carrie Lam warning of a collapse in the city's health system. Michelle Hennessy reports on who's most at risk. For more on this Francis Lun joined us from Hong Kong. He's the CEO of investment services and market research firm, Geo Securities. #Covid19 #HongKong #Economy
July 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?