BizTech Share

New COVID-19 outbreak dashes hopes for quick Hong Kong recovery | Money Talks

Hong Kong's economy plunged deeper into recession in the second quarter as it battles to control a new coronavirus outbreak. The government has banned gatherings of more than two people in public, while restaurants aren't allowed to serve dine-in customers, with leader Carrie Lam warning of a collapse in the city's health system. Michelle Hennessy reports on who's most at risk. For more on this Francis Lun joined us from Hong Kong. He's the CEO of investment services and market research firm, Geo Securities. #Covid19 #HongKong #Economy