BizTech
Boeing scales down production as losses mount | Money Talks
US planemaker Boeing was already expected to report massive losses. But its second-quarter financial results have painted a bleaker picture than most analysts were prepared for. That's as the COVID-19 pandemic put more pressure on the company already dealing with the fallout from two crashes of its 737-MAX aircraft. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we were joined by George Hamlin. He's the president of Hamlin Transportation Consulting in Stephens City, Virginia. #Boeing #Planemaker #737MAX
July 29, 2020
