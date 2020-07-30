World Share

Indonesia prepares for Eid al Adha

Jakarta is gearing up to cope with crowds for the upcoming Islamic festival. Public gatherings are an essential part Eid al Adha. But this year, Indonesians face some restrictions. The capital has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since the lockdown was eased in June.