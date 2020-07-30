POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NASA's next Mars rover, Perseverance, to launch Thursday
NASA's next Mars rover, Perseverance, to launch Thursday
If you want to go to Mars, July 2020 is peak season. China has already sent rockets to the Red Planet this month. On Thursday, it will be NASA's turn. It's sending a robotic vehicle equipped with a new invention - one that may transform the way we explore the planet. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #nasa #mars #perseverance
July 30, 2020
