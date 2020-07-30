POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
In Brief Episode 16: Will millions of Americans get another stimulus check?
In Brief Episode 16: Will millions of Americans get another stimulus check?
As coronavirus continues to surge in the US, Americans are wondering: Will we get another stimulus check. Taha Meli Arvas gives his take in this episode of In Brief. All other episodes of In Brief 👉 http://trt.world/138y On the Map - Coronavirus Editions 👉 http://trt.world/138n The front lines of the Pandemic 👉 http://trt.world/1381 #StimulusCheck #Unemployment #Covid-19 #FinancialCrisis
July 30, 2020
