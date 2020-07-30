World Share

TIKTOK: Is it a threat to global security?

Is it just a fear of pretty much everything Chinese right now - or is it possible that a video sharing app that it owners say is there to “inspire creativity and bring joy” really is a wordwide threat? The dangers of Tik Tok - if there are any! Zak Doffman CEO & Founder of Digital Barriers Esther Naylor Research Assistant at Chatham House Peter Micek General Counsel at Access Now Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.