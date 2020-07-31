Hajj Amid COVID-19 | Turkey Open for Tourism

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Many Muslims save their entire lives for a chance to travel to the holy city of Mecca to complete the Hajj pilgrimage. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has upended those plans. So, what restrictions has the Saudi kingdom imposed? And how will the scaled-down Hajj impact the country's economy? Plus, The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the world’s busy summer tourism season, but Turkey is hoping to be an outlier. But will travellers return? And what health measures are in place to keep them safe? Guests: Nawab Osman Visiting Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley Sara Bazoobandi Fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington Taha Arvas Columnist for the Daily Sabah Jennifer Iduh Head of Research and Development at the European Travel Commission
July 31, 2020
