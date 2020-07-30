POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Free and Fair Elections | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
21:46
World
Free and Fair Elections | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Less than 100 days ahead of the November 3 elections, former members of President Trump’s now-defunct voter-fraud commission join Inside America to discuss whether mail-in voting leads to massive fraud, as the President claims, and how states can ensure voters can have faith in the results of the elections. Guests: Kris Kobach was Secretary of State for Kansas from 2011 to 2019 and is currently running for the state’s Republican Senate seat. Secretary of State of Maine, Matthew Dunlap, will be overseeing the state’s election in November. Watch the full show: https://youtu.be/UF6XGcRXkLI Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
July 30, 2020
