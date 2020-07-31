POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia Under COVID-19 Restrictions
Every year, usually about two million people visit Saudi Arabia to complete the Hajj pilgrimage. But as COVID-19 cases continue to increase there, the kingdom decided to ban foreigners and severely limit the number of locals taking part. So, what exactly are the restrictions in place? And how will the scaled-down Hajj impact the Saudi economy? Guests: Nawab Osman Visiting Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley Sara Bazoobandi Fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington
July 31, 2020
