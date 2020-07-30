POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Houston, we’ve got a problem
26:00
World
Houston, we’ve got a problem
Just over a week ago President Trump ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston, Texas. He suspected they were spying on Americans and stealing intellectual property. Within hours consulate staff started burning and destroying documents.Neighbours called the fire service but they weren’t allowed into the building. Whatever staff couldn’t burn, they took away in trucks and cars. Three days later, China hit back - closing the U.S. consulate in Chengdu. So what goes on at these consulates and how many so-called diplomats are actually spies?
July 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?