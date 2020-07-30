POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
British experts share new rules of interaction post lockdown | Money Talks
02:49
BizTech
British experts share new rules of interaction post lockdown | Money Talks
Britain is rife with questions on how exactly to behave now that lockdown restrictions are being lifted. How do you greet in the age of social distancing? How do you communicate better through a face mask? Fortunately, etiquette experts are on hand to provide a quintessentially British solution to social conventions, in these unconventional times. Natalie Powell went to get a few lessons herself. #Protocol #Coronavirus #SocialDistancing
July 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?