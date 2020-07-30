BizTech Share

British experts share new rules of interaction post lockdown | Money Talks

Britain is rife with questions on how exactly to behave now that lockdown restrictions are being lifted. How do you greet in the age of social distancing? How do you communicate better through a face mask? Fortunately, etiquette experts are on hand to provide a quintessentially British solution to social conventions, in these unconventional times. Natalie Powell went to get a few lessons herself. #Protocol #Coronavirus #SocialDistancing