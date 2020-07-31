POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Big US tech firms beat analysts' expectations in Q2 | Money Talks
05:52
BizTech
Big US tech firms beat analysts' expectations in Q2 | Money Talks
Amid the widespread misery and economic anxiety caused by COVID-19, tech firms and their investors have been making bank. Ad sales are holding up for Google and Facebook, Apple is selling more gadgets to people stuck at home, and Amazon's moving more products than ever, as social distancing rules force physical stores to shut. Paolo Montecillo reports.  #TechGiants #UStech #Amazon #Google #Apple #Facebook
July 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?