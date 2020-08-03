POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Singapore turns to vertical farming to fight food shortage | Money Talks
02:35
BizTech
Singapore turns to vertical farming to fight food shortage | Money Talks
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused chaos around the world, from overwhelmed hospitals to layoffs and bankruptcies. In Singapore, the pandemic is raising concerns about the country's food supply chain. The city state imports nearly all its food but now plans to reduce that to 70 percent within a decade. Local farmers are being forced to become more creative, in a country where land is scarce. Melanie Ralph reports. #Singapore #Hydroponics #FoodSupply
August 3, 2020
