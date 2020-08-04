POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Resurgence of infections forces lockdowns in many countries | Money Talks
A million new COVID-19 cases are being recorded every four days worldwide, and fresh outbreaks are threatening gains against the virus in many countries. Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines which had previously managed to contain the disease are now reporting spikes in new infections. Healthcare providers are calling for stricter restrictions and more lockdowns, but that could worsen the economic toll of the pandemic. Mobin Nasir reports. #Lockdown #Coronavirus #InfectionRate
August 4, 2020
