POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kashmir Lockdown: Curfew imposed ahead of status revocation anniversary
02:58
World
Kashmir Lockdown: Curfew imposed ahead of status revocation anniversary
It's been a year since India stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of the autonomy it enjoyed for seven decades. The region has been at the centre of the ongoing conflict with neighbouring Pakistan, a complicated affair that goes back to the partition in 1947. However, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, Kashmiris are getting more and more concerned over the erosion of their rights. #KashmirConflict #Article370 #India
August 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?