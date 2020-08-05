World Share

Lebanon in mourning after massive explosion rocks capital

Initial investigations into Tuesday's devastating explosion in Beirut indicate that inaction and negligence caused the disaster that has so far killed more than 100 people. Lebanese prime minister's office said that a vast quantity of explosive material stored in a warehouse near the port had been kept there for six years with no safety measures in place. Lebanon is now observing three days of mourning. Linda Tamim has our top story. #BeirutBlast #Lebanon #Explosion