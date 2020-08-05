POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon in mourning after massive explosion rocks capital
02:39
World
Lebanon in mourning after massive explosion rocks capital
Initial investigations into Tuesday's devastating explosion in Beirut indicate that inaction and negligence caused the disaster that has so far killed more than 100 people. Lebanese prime minister's office said that a vast quantity of explosive material stored in a warehouse near the port had been kept there for six years with no safety measures in place. Lebanon is now observing three days of mourning. Linda Tamim has our top story. #BeirutBlast #Lebanon #Explosion
August 5, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?