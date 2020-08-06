POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Preserving stories of Japan's atomic bomb survivors
02:21
World
Preserving stories of Japan's atomic bomb survivors
It's now 75 years since the US dropped the world's first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The WWII bombing is believed to have killed more than 100,000 civilians. With fewer survivors now remaining, the government and historians are working to preserve their eyewitness accounts – but are met with resistance from others, including the survivors’ own families. #Japan #Hiroshima #Memories
August 6, 2020
